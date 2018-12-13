Win! A festive family theme-park pass

The decorations are up, letters to Santa posted and we have a great giveaway to really ramp up the Christmas spirit in the run-up to the big day.

For we have joined forces with the Wheelgate and Twinlakes theme parks to offer up two family passes for our readers.

One is valid for Wheelgate and one is valid for Twinlakes and each covers up to six people (two adults and four children).

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the simple question later in this article and follow the instructions.

Both Wheelgate at Farnsfield and Twinlakes at Melton Mowbray are fabulous family-friendly venues.

Wheelgate is all set up for a magical Christmas experience. It has been transformed into an enchanted wonderland. You can visit the elves in animal farm and help feed Santa’s reindeer.

Illuminated with lights and twinkling snow scenes, the park offers a truly magical family experience — and even boasts a giant Christmas tree full of thousands of lights.

Plus there is the usual 40 acres of fun attractions and rides, both indoor and out.

At Twinlakes you can join in the seasonal fun with festive workshops, Christmas hunts, reindeer feeding, Christmas entertainment,letters to Santa, giant snow globe and gingerbread decorating (additional charge applies for some activities).

All this as well as indoor adventure zones, such as the UK’s largest indoor play center, 100 acres of attractions and animals with round the clock activities.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question:

Where is the Wheelgate theme park?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number to martin.hutton@jpimedia.co.uk. Mark it ‘Themeparks competition’ in the subject field and specify your favoured park.

The prize is being provided by the promoter. Please state on your entry that you are happy for us to pass on your details to the promoter. If you don’t your entry cannot be considered.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday December 16. Normal JPIMedia conditions apply and are available on this newspaper’s website. The editor’s decision is final.

The family tickets are not valid for Christmas Eve.

Visits to the Santa’s grotto must be booked and paid for separately and are NOT part of this prize.

For more information on the attractions visit www.wheelgatepark.com and/or www.twinlakespark.co.uk.