Win a £500 grooming package at Mark Leeson salon for your dad and you

Does your dad deserve more than a novelty mug or car-washing kit this Father’s Day?

We have teamed up with the award-winning Mark Leeson Hair Body & Mind salon to offer one lucky reader the chance to truly spoil their dad with a luxury male grooming package.

Mark Leeson salon group is renowned for its fashion forward styling.

This amazing £500 prize includes a cut and colour – or conditioning treatment if preferred – for your dad with theMark Leeson team, plus the same for you, at the salon on Regent Street, Mansfield.

You will also be treated to an indulgent Elemis Biotec facial each.

Combining gentle massage, botanical serums and high-tech machinery, this treatment promises targeted results, based on your skin concerns.

Following this, feel your stresses melt away with an Elemis Deep Tissue Massage each. Tailored entirely to your needs, skin is prepped to release toxins before the flowing massage works deeper and deeper into the tension, encouraging optimum circulation.

Finally, you will each leave the salon with a goody bag packed with haircare products from Revlon Professional.

From precision cuts and fashion-forward styling, Mark Leeson salons have gained a loyal following thanks to their technical skill and unrivalled expertise.

Mark Leeson won the British hairdresser of the year award 2014 and the prestigious colour expert award in the same year.

Renowned for his colour work and creativity, Mark has won an endless list of awards and is consistently nominated year after year for the prestigious British hairdresser of the year award.

He also won the Eastern hairdresser of the year award three times at the British Hairdressing awards.

Mark Leeson colleagues Terri Kay and Andrea Giles were named men’s hairdresser of the year in 2017, completing a hat-trick of awards for the salon group, which also won Eastern and Midlands hairdresser of the year.

If you would like to win this great prize for your dad, answer this question:

Where is Mark Leeson’s salon in Mansfield?

Email the answer with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Leeson in the status bar, to: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk. Please indicate that you are happy for us to share your contact details with the competition promoter. The prize is provided by the promoter who will contact the winner.

Entries for the competition will close on Friday, June 21, 2019, at noon.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.