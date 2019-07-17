What can you rent for £1,000 in north Nottinghamshire?
With the UK rental market as varied as the sales market when it comes to regional differences in cost and rental potential, some areas will see you get more for your money.
With the current average UK rent currently at £934 per month, property experts Bunk looked at what you can typically get for between £900 and £1,000 in north Nottinghamshire.
1. Retford - 995 pcm
A 1,000 budget will get you a stunning five-bedroom home on Grace Road in Retford.
Bunk/Rightmove
2. Dinnington - 950 pcm
For your 1,000 budget would get you a three-bedroom detached on Dinnington's Cramfit Crescent.
Bunk/Rightmove
3. Eastwood - 900 pcm
For less than 1,000, you can rent houses like this three-bedroom detached in Brinsley, just outside Eastwood.
Bunk/Rightmove
4. Hucknall - 975 pcm
Hucknall area renters can get get a three-bedroom cottage like this in Redhill for their budget.
Bunk/Rightmove
