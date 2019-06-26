TV homes renovation show Be My Guest is looking for contenders

Producers of a new TV property renovation series are looking for people who are turning unused spaces in their home into holiday rentals.

Whether it’s a spare room, annexe, attic or garage, if you’re turning part of your property into a holiday let then the makers of the series, Be My Guest, want to hear from you.

Whatever your budget, top interior designers will hep you turn redundant space into a profitable space.

If you are interested in finding out more call 0141 212 2894 or email: bemyguest@frielkeanfilms.com or apply online at www.beonscreen.com/uk/tv-shows/home-lifestyle/brand-new-discovery-channel-renovation-tv-series-14751.