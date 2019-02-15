Top marks for converted school with en-suite and fitted kitchen which is yours for £269,000

This is a Grade II-listed property which was originally a school, but was converted many years ago to provide excellent family accommodation.

Filled with considerable character, the property is fitted and decorated to a very high standard.

The accommodation is on different levels, with extensive space.

There are also good gardens and decking areas and off-street parking space to the forecourt area.

The property is built in coarsed natural stone and part brick and has full secondary double glazing and gas-fired central heating from a combi boiler.

In the last couple of years, other work has been carried out, including block paving to the front for the car parking areas, a re-fitted kitchen, a new gas coal-effect stove in the lounge and a new boiler.

The main bedroom also has built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

Accommodation comprises an entrance area leading to the three bedrooms.

An inner hall with a large storage area leads to the lounge, which has a feature fireplace.

The attractive sitting room has feature ceiling beams and views over the surrounding countryside.

The large breakfast kitchen has a gas hob, built-in double oven, extensive breakfast bar and plumbing for automatic washing machine.

Accommodation is completed by a study/store room, three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden has lawned and decking areas and stone-built store.

At the front, the extensive brick paved forceourt provides off-street parking area for two or three vehicles.

The property occupies an excellent position centrally within the village, making it ideal for the local school, as well as having easy access to good local shops and public transport facilities.