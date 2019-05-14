Thousands of customers affected by Virgin Media outage

Thousands of Virgin Media customers are currently being affected by a major outage - leaving them unable to make calls or get online.

The mobile phone and broadband provider said it is aware of the issue and is "working quickly to resolve" it.

Virgin Media is currently suffering a major outage. Photo - ANDREW COWIE/AFP/Getty Images

The website www.downdetector.co.uk shows customers have been reporting issues since around 11.30am.

And of those logging issues, the most common are with a mobile phone (66 per cent), followed by mobile internet (29 per cent) and cable internet (3 per cent).

Reports of problems were first reported in cities including London, Birmingham, Nottingham and Manchester - with customers across the country being affected by the outage.

In a tweet, Virgin Media apologised to customers for the inconvenience.