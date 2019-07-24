This stunning country pad with a swimming pool is available for £1.6 million

Details about it are available online through property experts Zoopla.

1. Swimming pool Enjoy a dip in this beautiful outdoor pool with slide Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Lounge Relax in this stylish room with an impressive feature fireplace. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Snug Another room with a real feel of character. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Dining room Enjoy meals together in this elegant room. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more