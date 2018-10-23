This large property with five bedrooms, ensuite, excellent kitchen, large annexe, cellar playroom and extensive grounds is for sale for £398,000

This substantial five-bedroomed semi-detached property was formerly a nursery school and so comprises both the house and an adjoining annexe, giving any potential owner a wealth of possibilities for using the property for both domestically and commercially.

The annexe is part of the main deed of the property and cannot be owned separately, but could, subject to planning permissions, be divided into two small bungalow properties if the owners so wished.

Main front entrance

The main house has accommodation arranged over four floors, including the basement cellar, which has been converted into two rooms – an entrance area with built-in cupboards and a playroom.

Ground floor accommodation in the main house comprises an entrance hall, good-sized lounge , dining room, family breakfast kitchen with gas hob, double oven, gas-fired Aga, two integrated fridges, a freezer and a dishwasher, utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and the cellar.

On the first floor, is the master bedroom with ensuite, a second bedroom and the family bathroom.

Bedrooms three and four are on the second floor and accommodation is completed by a fifth, studio-style bedroom.

Family breakfast kitchen

The annexe building has three large bedsits or lounges, two studies, a kitchen, two bathrooms, separate toilet and is situated around a garden

area with artificial grass for ease of maintenance.

To the front there are double gates to the front driveway, a large off-road parking area for several vehicles, an extensive front garden with a large oak tree with a feature tree house surround and sheds.

To the rear there is a good sized Indian stone patio with feature raised stone flower beds and outside tap.

Annexe with garden

The rear garden leads through to the annexe.