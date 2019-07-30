This astonishing house has a helipad, spa suite and cinema - and it's yours for £10 million
This truly amazing property is in Edwalton and is so spectacular, it even has Armani and Rocca bathroom suites and fittings.
Check out the details on Zoopla and feast your eyes on these amazing pictures.
1. Entrance hall
The property opens into this breathtaking room. The glass area in the floor looks down to the spa.
2. Driveway
The property has a sweeping driveway and the garage block has a fountain on the roof.
3. Helipad
No self-respecting 10 million house would be complete without somewhere to park the helicopter
4. Kitchen
The stunning central island is the eye-catching part of this sleek room that leads out to the rear patio.
