This stunning property is in Normanton on the Wolds and also boasts a tennis court, sauna, steam room, seven bedrooms and en-suites.

There's plenty of room for guests - or staff - and a real feeling of luxury, click here for more details from Zoopla.

Take a dip in this beautiful pool.

The pool house has spa facilities with this Jacuzzi adjoining the pool.

After your swim, add to the spa experience in the sauna.

Alternatively, there's the steam room option if you perfer.

Keep in shape with a good workout each day.

If gym or swim is not for for you, how about a few sets on your own centre court?

Settle back and enjoy some Hollywood blockbusters in your own picture house.

A beautiful room with views of the surrounding grounds.

Another superb open space incorporating a dining area.