Did your favourite make the list? (Photo: Shutterstock)

These are the 12 best takeaways in the UK

The best takeaways in the UK have been named at the British Takeaway Awards, with a Mexican eatery in Wiltshire taking the coveted top spot.

Public votes, written submissions and mystery shopping visits created the shortlist, with the overall winners then selected by a judging panel. Winning takeaway, Nacho Cheese in Trowbridge, impressed with its great food, ability to cater for various dietary requirements, and high scores among mystery shoppers. While the Mexican eatery was crowned the best takeaway in Britain, a number of regional eateries were also honoured at the awards. Here are the 12 takeaways that were named the best for each region in the UK. Did your favourite make the list?

Brothers Burgers, Saint Helens

1. North West

Casa Rosa, Newcastle

2. North East

Rikshaw, Nottingham

3. East Midlands

Buena Comida, Brierley Hill

4. West Midlands

