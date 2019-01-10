The doctor is uploading now for Mash Report star

The NHS is a source of pride for many Brits but it is also a worry, writes Steve N Allen.

The more people it treats the more people there will be to come back to it in the future and cost it more money.

Steve N Allen

How can it last?

The Government set out their new long-term plan for the NHS which included focussing on prevention rather than cure.

How is that a new idea? It’s what people have been saying for centuries.

It’s true, preventing a condition will be better than getting it and then curing it because it cuts out the 17-week wait you have to see a consultant.

The long-term plan also talks about a system where you can see your doctor via Skype.

I love this idea.

Thanks to technology you can ask your doctor about your problem without having to spend a half-hour in the waiting room catching whatever the other patients have.

Some people worry that they will feel uncomfortable getting their bits out in front of a webcam but I think that’s why they were invented in the first place.

Other people complain they don’t know how to use this kind of technology so they could be left behind.

Think of it this way; The people who can use the newfangled internet will take up less of the doctor’s time, leaving more time free for the people who want an analogue check-up (NB don’t call it that to the doctor, a slip of the tongue and you’re in trouble.)

I know there are genuine concerns and the technology isn’t perfect.

You may get diagnosed with a frozen shoulder and then you work out it was the whole image that was frozen, things like that.

But Skype could make the NHS last longer.

It’s the 17-week wait to see IT support that’ll be the problem.