The 10 best outdoor games kids today have probably never heard of
With today's technology-led culture, playing outdoors can often seem like a thing of the past.
While kids of the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s will likely remember quintessential outdoor games with fond nostalgia, youngsters today have probably never heard of these playtime classics. As the weather is finally brightening up, here are 10 of the best outdoor games you could bring back to play with your children. How many do you remember?
1. Bulldog
The aim is to run from one end of the field to the other, without being caught by the bulldog in the middle. Once caught, the player then becomes the bulldog and the winner is the last to be free. It is now banned in most schools.
One player, who is 'it', must count at a lamppost with their eyes closed while the rest run off and hide. The player must venture away from the lamppost, as the other try to get back and touch it without being tagged.
Everyone sits in a circle while one person goes round and taps the head of each player saying 'duck'. When they tap and shout 'goose', the goose has to give chase and try to tag them before they run round and sit in their place.
Players stand at either side of a road and throw a ball at the corner of an opposite kerb so it bounces back. After getting a kerbsie, they go to the middle for more points. Play is suspended when a car comes or dinner is ready.