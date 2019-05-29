The property is on Church Road in Greasley

Take a look at this beautiful home with an indoor heated swimming pool, hot tub and stunning grounds - all for £1.25 million

This glorious Grade-II listed four-bedroom property in Greasley has been superbly restored and enhanced.

Boasting five reception rooms, a superb living kitchen and 1.55 acres of land, details of it are available on Zoopla.

Just how lovely does this look?

1. Indoor heated swimming pool

Open the door each morning to a lovely garden view like that

2. Entrance hall

Spacious and leading out to the rear garden

3. Kitchen

Fitted with stylish appliances

4. Kitchen

