The property is on Oxton Road in Southwell.

Swap the urban jungle for your own glorious place in the country for £1.075 million

How do you fancy living in a beautiful modern country home with stunning views, en-suites, it's own meadow and entertainment room?

This stunning home is on Oxton Road in Southwell, look as these pictures and then visit Smith & Partners for details.

The stylish entrance hall and stairs set the tone for the property.

1. Entrance hall

The open-plan kitchen is modern and super-cool.

2. Kitchen

If you don't fancy eating at the breakfast bar, there's always this lovely spot with views over the garden.

3. Dining area

Relax in this spacious and luxurious room.

4. Lounge

