Six shared ownership properties for less than £50,000 available right now in Nottinghamshire If you're looking to get a foot on to the property ladder for a small outlay but don't fancy a place that needs a lot of work, then shared ownership might be the answer. These shared ownership opportunities from property experts Zoopla are all in new homes that don't need renovating. 1. Elderfield Street - Sutton-in-Ashfield A 40 per cent share is available on this two-bed town house for 40,000. Details: http://bit.ly/366k6Qj Zoopla other Buy a Photo 2. New Scott Street, Langwith This two-bed town house has a 50 per cent share available for 42,500. Details: http://bit.ly/2Jl4aQz Zoopla other Buy a Photo 3. Florimel Court, Oxborough Road, Arnold A guide price of 40,000 is offered for a 50 per cent share in this one-bed flat. Details: http://bit.ly/2MJcRpN Zoopla other Buy a Photo 4. Elderfield Drive, Sutton-in-Ashfield A 25 per cent share in this three-bed end terrace is available for 35,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2BLGiRL Zoopla other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2