These bungalows are all available now.

Seven bungalows for sale in Nottinghamshire right now for less than £100,000

Are you looking to downsize your home but don't want to break the bank?

People want a bungalow for many reasons and property experts Zoopla have these potential bargains available right now.

1. Rockley Way, Shirebrook

2. Cliff Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent

3. Lewis Way, Killarney Park, Nottingham

4. Crabtree Field, Nottingham

