Retford orchestra project is looking forward to a bigger future after a great first year

Members of the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra are reflecting with pride on a successful first year together.

But far from rest on its laurels, the Retford-based ensemble is looking forward to a bigger future in the months and years to come.

Brady Mould, the orchestra’s musical director, said: “The orchestra has gone from strength to strength since celebrating its one year anniversary in April.

“The project offers performers the unique opportunity to be a part of something fun that has huge benefits.

“It helps to both develop local links and allows people to play and sing in a risk-free, social environment.

“The project has now welcomed more than 250 musicians and singers through the doors onto the stage to take part in one of its private monthly play-throughs.

“And the group had an audience of more than 300 for its very first public concert last December.

“The overall aim for the orchestra is to have wonderful time together as an ensemble, and play some really great-sounding music.

“It gives musicians the chance to meet others, and this project has established a hub for the performing arts scene in the area.

“Our recruitment drive is beginning for September when we start playing again after a month off for summer.

“We will be holding monthly play-throughs in September, October and November, and then in December we will be presenting our second public concert.”

The December concert, at the Majestic Theatre in Retford, will see the orchestra celebrating the most successful partnership in the history of musical theatre, Rodgers &Hammerstein.

The night will feature songs from the pair’s most-loved musicals, including Carousel, Oklahoma! and The Sound of Music.

Brady continued: “The impressive 50-piece orchestra and chorus of both professional and local singers will also present a festive finale, which is sure to leave you all in the Christmas spirit just in time for the big day.

“We pride ourselves on showcasing the talents of local musicians and singers with a passion for musical theatre, so the second public appearance of the orchestra will be a night you will remember for a long time to come.

“Ticket sales are going extremely well, and we are excited to hopefully fill the theatre this year.

“If you would like to get involved in the project, we would love to hear from you, whether you’re a musical theatre geek, or just enjoy the odd night out at the theatre..”

Visit the website at www.nmto.co.uk, or follow orchestra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.