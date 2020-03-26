Renovated Nottinghamshire pub put up for sale

A Victorian pub in Retford which has been renovated could be yours as it goes on the market.

Brick & Tile on Moorgate, built in 1880, comes with two beer gardens, lounge and a sports bar.

Brick & Tile, on Moorgate, Retford.

Alexander Jacob Estate Agents, who are marketing the pub for £350,000, said the current owner of two years is selling because of “genuine reasons”.

A spokesman for Alexander Jacob Estate Agents said: “A wonderful opportunity to purchase a well served thriving pub that has been renovated and extended to a high specification by the current owner. With living accommodation upstairs or to utilise the opportunity to provide en suite guest accommodation for further revenue. Opportunity to further increase revenue by adding food.”

The pub is currently run by one full time member of staff and three part time.

Above the pub is accommodation which currently has seven bedrooms.