Nottinghamshire theme park will have 90 new holiday lodges

Plans for 90 fairy tale holiday lodges at Retford theme park Sundown Adventureland have officially been approved.

Phase one will see 25 eco-friendly woodland lodges arriving at the park, with infrastructure groundworks starting later this year. The one, two and three-bedroom lodges will be fully furnished for self-catering holidays, with hot tubs installed in the deluxe lodges.

One of the new holiday lodges planned.

Gaynor Corr, park director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “We’re really pleased that planning has been passed and we can add another exciting element to Sundown Adventureland for our visitors to enjoy. We have had the lodges custom made to fit with the park’s fairy tale theme so that they are unique to Sundown. There is no other theme park in the UK like ours, so we are so excited to bring this next phase to life.

“The holiday lodges will allow families from across the UK to experience everything the park has to offer over multiple days as well as explore the local area. We know how important family time is and it’s fantastic that we’re able to create a new holiday destination for everyone.”

The first prototype lodge is now available at the park for guests to take a sneak peek inside.

For more information about Sundown Adventureland, visit the website: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk.

Sundown Adventureland is a family-owned adventure park in Retford, Nottinghamshire. Owned by the Rhodes family since 1968, Sundown Adventureland attracts over 270,000 visitors a year. The park has up to 120 staff at peak season, not forgetting mascots Honey and Sunny and Kiki and Koko, who join the guests on the park every day. In 2019, TripAdvisor voted it the 23rd best theme park in Europe.

The 30-acre park, which is open all year round except two weeks in November and from Christmas Day until February half term, offers family fun adventure, as well as nostalgic memories for local residents. The park’s attractions include rides such as Ostrich Safari, Rocky Mountain Railroad, Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure, Olkie Yolkie and Giddy Piggies, as well as the Monkey Mayhem Driving School.