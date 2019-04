Experts have revealed which items homeowners often do keep in their garden outbuildings but really shouldn't if they want them to stay in good condition.

1. Paints and glues When subject to extreme temperatures, paints and glues will break down or become lumpy and unfit for use

2. Wine When kept at inconsistent temperatures, wine can take on a metallic taste, so you should always store win somewhere dark and cool.

3. Canned food Any food container that contains metal will be subject to rust, causing holes and making the food spoil.

4. Clothing and bedding Insects are notoriously good at ruining clothes and fabric could wind up smelling musty after prolonged storage in your garden building too.

