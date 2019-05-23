Nine properties in and near to Worksop for sale right now for £60,000 or less If you're looking to get on the property ladder, but can't spend the earth, then these homes might be just what you're looking for. All of them are listed on Zoopla, check out this list and see if you can grab yourself a bargain. 1. Lordens Hill, Dinnington This two-bed terrace is on the market for 55,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2VV6PJ0 Zoopla other Buy a Photo 2. Welbeck Street, Creswell This two-bed terrace is available for 50,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2VKHUmq Zoopla other Buy a Photo 3. Gladstone Street, Worksop Offers over 50,000 are wanted for this two-bed terrace. Details: http://bit.ly/2EsoXiG Zoopla other Buy a Photo 4. Silverdales, Dinnington This two-bed semi-detached with en-suite, fitted kitchen, conservatory and no upward chain is on the market for 60,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2Wl7zqg Zoopla other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3