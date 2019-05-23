Land yourself a property bargain

Nine properties in and near to Worksop for sale right now for £60,000 or less

If you're looking to get on the property ladder, but can't spend the earth, then these homes might be just what you're looking for.

All of them are listed on Zoopla, check out this list and see if you can grab yourself a bargain.

This two-bed terrace is on the market for 55,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2VV6PJ0

1. Lordens Hill, Dinnington

This two-bed terrace is available for 50,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2VKHUmq

2. Welbeck Street, Creswell

Offers over 50,000 are wanted for this two-bed terrace. Details: http://bit.ly/2EsoXiG

3. Gladstone Street, Worksop

This two-bed semi-detached with en-suite, fitted kitchen, conservatory and no upward chain is on the market for 60,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2Wl7zqg

4. Silverdales, Dinnington

