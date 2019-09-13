Nine homes for sale for £50,000 or less in Nottinghamshire right now
Getting on to the housing ladder doesn't have to break the bank.
If you're on a tight budget, property experts Zoopla have found these potential bargains in the county.
1. Tavistock Court, Nottingham
This one-bedroom studio flat is yours for 49,950. Details: http://bit.ly/2kBHZMI
2. Carr Lane, Warsop
Just 45,000 will get you this one-bed semi-detached. Details: http://bit.ly/2kcJFfC
3. Kent Close, Worksop
Offers in the region of 40,000 are wanted for this one-bed maisonette. Details: http://bit.ly/2ktAeIX
4. Orwin House, Central Drive, Shirebrook
This two-bedroom flat is available for offers over 40,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2ks8jJq
