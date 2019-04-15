Nine four-bedroom properties in Nottinghamshire on Zoopla for £150,000 or less
Needing more space needn't cost the earth.
If you need some more rooms, here's a few four-bed bargains to go for.
1. Knalton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick
There is no upward chain on this property which is on the market for offers of 150,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2D94uij
2. Ashfield Avenue, Mansfield
This is an investment opportunity and is just 80,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2KGh8LP
3. High Street, Retford
This property has a conservatory and is available for 129,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2IktWW7
4. Church Walk, Eastwood
Offers over 120,000 are wanted for this spacious family home. Details: http://bit.ly/2Xgblhh
