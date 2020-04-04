All Greggs bakeries are closed to help the UK’s efforts to enforce social distancing – meaning fans of the chain’s pastry goods are having to do without for the time being.

But the company has offered a partial solution – by revealing the precise recipe for its sausage, cheese and bean melts.

And all that is required is some shop-bought puff pastry, grated cheese, beans and sausage, and a beaten egg.

The first step is to pre-heat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or gas mark four, before starting to prepare the pastry.

Cut two squares of puff pastry and brush the edges with some beaten egg, before mixing the beans and chopped-up sausage in a separate bowl.

Next, place the beans and sausage in the middle of one of the squares. To make things even easier, pre-mixed tinned beans and sausage would work well in this recipe.

Greggs' example of a homemade melt. Picture: Greggs/Facebook.

Sprinkle the cheese on top of the beans, then add the other pastry square on top.

Seal the edges of the pastry with a fork, then use the rest of the beaten egg to brush the top of the parcel.

All that is left to do is cook the melt in the oven for 20 minutes, until golden brown outside and piping hot throughout.

The recipe was published by Greggs on Facebook in a video that suggested people should try ‘a bit of GIY – Greggs It Yourself’.

The recipe's requirements. Picture: Greggs/Facebook.

“If you’re craving a sausage, bean and cheese melt right now, we sadly can’t bake it for you, but here’s how to #GreggsItYourself,” the firm said.

“More easy-to-follow recipes on the way, so get your bake on and share your GIY creations using the hashtag.

“On your Greggs, get set, go!”

Greggs – which already sells frozen versions of its best-selling items in Iceland – has suggested it might share the recipe for its chicken bakes next.

The beans need to be squashed with a fork. Picture: Greggs/Facebook.

The bakery chain has more than 2,050 outlets which are all closed temporarily. McDonalds, Nando's, KFC, Costa Coffee, Subway and Pizza Express have taken the same measures.

The beans and sausages are placed on top of a square of puff pastry. Picture: Greggs/Facebook.

The beans and sausages are topped with grated cheese. Picture: Greggs/Facebook.