Fully renovated semi-detached has new windows, central heating, kitchen and bathroom and is on the market for £168,000

This extended semi-detached house has completely renovated over the last eight year and is like a brand new home.

The three-bedroom property occupies a unique position overlooking Kilton Golf Course and now benefits from re-plastering, new doors, new central heating, new double glazing a new kitchen and shower room.

The property is on Scott Close in Worksop

The extension provides further accommodation which can be used as a family room, separate dining room or garden room opening directly onto the garden and has its own separate toilet/utility room.

A particular feature of this property are the garden areas with extensive covered veranda areas with decking opening on to the paved paths and lawns which immediately adjoin the golf course.

The gardens then extend to the side with extensive brick paving, lawned areas, further patio areas.

The property opens into an entrance with under stairs storage.

Lounge

The lounge has a coal-effect living flame gas fire in feature surround, full oak flooring and double French windows opening onto the rear decking, verandas and garden.

The fitted kitchen includes a built-in oven, separate microwave, integrated dish washer and integrated fridge.

The family room also has French windows on to the rear garden and the separate utility room has a wc and plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor is a landing with storage cupboard and three bedrooms , one with built-in bulk head storage cupboard , a built-in worktop and shelving.

Gardens adjoining Kilton Golf Course

Accommodation is completed by the shower room with shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

To the front of the property is a driveway providing off-road parking and leading to a detached garage.