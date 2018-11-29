For £285,000 this impressive four-bedroom detached with ensuite and landscaped gardens can be yours

Set in a sought-after location, this good-sized four-bedroom detached has double glazing, gas central heating, an ensuite to the master bedroom, landscaped gardens and is fitted to an excellent specification.

The property opens into an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and wc with wash basin.

This four-bedroom property is on Harley Close in Worksop

The lounge has a bay window while the dining room has double French windows opening on to the rear patio and garden.

The family breakfast kitchen is fitted with a fine range of wall and base units, a gas hob, built-in double oven, integrated dish washer and integrated fridge-freezer.

The family area has double French windows that open on to the rear patio and garden, inset lighting to the ceiling and central

A separate utility room has high level cupboards and plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

On the first floor is a galleried landing with storage cupboard.

The master bedroom has two double built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room with shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Bedroom two also has two double built-in wardrobes and there are two further bedrooms.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom with bath, shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a double-width driveway leading to the integral garage, and a gate and path to the side that leads through to the rear garden.

To the rear is an extensive slate patio area, feature dwarf wall, outside tap, outside light and garden area with lawn and flower and shrubbery borders.

Stepping stones leading across to an extensive decking area with balustrade spindles and toughened glass panels.

There are outside power points and inset lighting.