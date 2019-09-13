Favourite ways for families to spend more quality time together

Busy parents and their children in the East Midlands spend less than half an hour a day of 'real' quality time together.

The study by One Poll, which was commissioned by Panini Adrenalyn XL – the official trading card of the Premier League, found that a third of parents will maximise their time together by encouraging little ones to do things they enjoyed as a child. Here are the top 11 things which families enjoy doing together:

There are plenty of lovely parks within easy reach to go for a family walk. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

Catch a film at the cinema - and don't forget the popcorn! Pixabay other Buy a Photo

Make time to read to your kids or let them practise their reading on you. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

Have a family picnic in the garden. You won't have far to dash if it starts raining! Pixabay other Buy a Photo

View more