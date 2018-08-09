Fantastic kitchen is the jewel in the crown of this family home

A substantial extension and a re-fitted kitchen are two of the biggest features of this impressive and large detached family home.

The spacious feel of the house provides extensive family accommodation to a very high standard.

This detached family home in Barlborough is available for �299,950

The property benefits from full upvc double glazing, duel heating system (which is either a gas-fired heating system or a multi fuel system, both are independent of each other) and cavity wall insulation.

The extension to the rear of the property has enhanced the breakfast kitchen and has tiled roof.

The kitchen has also been re-fitted within the past few years.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises an entrance porch and entrance hall, a through lounge and dining room, a snug/garden room, a large breakfast kitchen and a downstairs wc.

On the first floor is a landing, three bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobes and another with a large storage cupboard, and a family bathroom.

The rear garden is well stocked and laid out with mature trees and fruit trees and is not overlooked from behind.

Other features include a large tandem attached garage.

The agents understand that when plans went in, this allowed for development for a first floor – details to be confirmed by solicitors.

There is also an extensive driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

The location is ideal, being well set back from the road, on a separate access road, and yet an easy an walk to good local shops, public transport and schools within this highly sought-after village location which is ideal for commuting, being just minutes from Worksop and junction 30 of the M1, allowing good access to Chesterfield, Sheffield and Notingham.