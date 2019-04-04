Check out this stunning five-bedroom dream home in Rufford which is on the market for £1.25 million

Take a look at Elm House, an amazing five-bedroom detached home with two en-suites, a stunning kitchen and a landscaped south-facing rear garden which is for sale right now.

Elm House is a stunning individual modern family home approaching 4,000 sq ft of high specification, carefully considered accommodation.

The house is on May Lodge Drive in Rufford

This architect-designed contemporary home has been finished to the highest of standards throughout with planned thought also given to its carbon footprint with systems such as air source heat pump, solar edge PV panels, solar heating and water all contributing to the excellent eco credentials.

The house boastControl4 home automation system operating the electric gates to the front and garage doors, heating system, lighting, the Sonos audio system, alarm and CCTV.

There are Wi-Fi and data points throughout the house in addition to smart screen touch panels and external touch control lighting and speakers.

The property opens into an entrance hall with galleried landing and bespoke oak and glass staircase, and cloakroom with wc and wash basin.

Leading off the hall is a study with views over the front and side gardens, while to the rear is the sitting room with French doors leading out to the rear garden.

The open plan kitchen/dining area is fitted with a range of base and wall units with a central chef’s island.

Integrated appliances throughout include a hob built into the chef’s island, two electric ovens, a microwave, a fridge and freezer and dishwasher.

The dining area offers ample seating space and also features bi-fold doors leading out to the rear garden.

There is a large utility room to the rear of the kitchen incorporating further fitted units, an additional sink and space and plumbing for a washing machine, as well as access to the boot room and the garage.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a snug and a further reception room which could be used as a games room or play room.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a separate dressing room with fitted wardrobes, French doors out to a Juliet balcony and an en-suite bathroom fitted with a bath, walk-in shower with rainfall shower head, two wash basins and a wc.

First floor accommodation is completed by bedroom two and the family bathroom fitted a bath, shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

Stairs up to the second floor provide access to the fourth and fifth bedrooms, both of which are fitted with Velux skylights and windows to their respective elevations sharing a separate three-piece shower room.

Outside to the front is a gravelled driveway offering ample off-street parking and leading to a double garage with light and power.

The rear garden is fully landscaped to include, paved terrace, a lawned area, composite decked seating platform and rendered planters with inset oak benches.

For details about the property, contact Savills of Nottingham on 0115 9348000 or visit the website

