Best places to go on a winter walk in North Nottinghamshire according to TripAdvisor It is getting colder and while that means scraping the morning frost off your car it also means that you can go on a winter walk. And, as it will not be getting warmer till April you have plenty of time to fit all of the walks in. Best places to go on a winter walk in North Notts. 2. Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Mansfield While most people might think that Sherwood Pines is just for cycling, a lot of people think it makes a great walk too. One review said: "We love walking through the woods here. It has developed fantastically over the last 20 years." 3. Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton Given 4.5 out of five by visitors the park has the ruins of Rufford Abbey, gardens, a lake and cafes. One review said: "Lots of activities for children. Splendid park and grounds." 4. Langold Country Park, Worksop The parks has a variety of woodland, meadows and open grassed areas. One review said: "Great walk through the woods then around the lake, either with the dog or the kids."