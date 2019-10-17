15 hidden gems you might not have visited in Nottinghamshire
The historic county of Nottinghamshire offers many attractions within its borders. Sherwood Forest may be famous as the home of the legendary Robin Hood but the county also contains the historic city of Nottingham and an industrial heritage that ranges from lacemaking to coal mining.
Nottinghamshire was also the home of writers DH Lawrence and Lord Byron as well as the birthplace of the founder of the Salvation Army, William Booth.
1. A Plumb & Son
This tiny hardware shop in Kimberley has remained absolutely unchanged for decades. To cross the threshold is to take a step back in time.