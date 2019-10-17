Beauvale Priory

15 hidden gems you might not have visited in Nottinghamshire

The historic county of Nottinghamshire offers many attractions within its borders. Sherwood Forest may be famous as the home of the legendary Robin Hood but the county also contains the historic city of Nottingham and an industrial heritage that ranges from lacemaking to coal mining.

Nottinghamshire was also the home of writers DH Lawrence and Lord Byron as well as the birthplace of the founder of the Salvation Army, William Booth.

This tiny hardware shop in Kimberley has remained absolutely unchanged for decades. To cross the threshold is to take a step back in time.

1. A Plumb & Son

Owned by a qualified barrister with a passion for the written word, this is a cosy bookshop in Retford, specialising in antiquarian, vintage and second-hand books.

2. Barrister's Book Chamber

Located on the upper level of the Victoria Shopping Centre, enjoy communal bowls of mint sauce to douse over steaming pots of mushy peas.

3. The Mushy Pea Stall

This hidden gem is sandwiched in Angel Row, just off the Old Market Square in Nottingham. The library was established in 1815 and has been amassing books ever since.

4. Bromley House Library

