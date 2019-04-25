fff

14 sweet treats from a Nottinghamshire childhood we will never taste again

Remember a time when the most exciting part of your day was rushing to the newsagents after school to spend your pocket money?

See how many of these discontinued sweets bring back memories for you.

These seemed like a really good idea... until they congealed into a sticky ball and dissolved through the packaging.

1. Calippo Shots

RIP to one of the finest Celebrations in the tin. Gone but not forgotten.

2. Galaxy Truffle

The strawberry jelly and ice cream flavour was hands down the best.

3. Panda Pops

Caramel Freddos are not, and never will be, any kind of substitute for one of these.

4. Cadbury's Taz

