"You're irresponsible!" BBC host slams caller who says she'd rather die than obey lockdown

A BBC radio host has slammed a 75-year-old woman phone in caller who said she was happy to die from coronavirus – if it meant she could have a day at the beach

BBC Radio Solent host Pat Sissons told caller Chris, 75, “you’re irresponsible!” after hearing how she’d left her husband, who has recently suffered a stroke, to visit a friend in her 70s, go shopping and spend a day out after ‘being cooped up indoors.’

He ended up cutting the caller off after he told her: “So you're happy to die for a day at the beach?" and she replied: “Yes!”

The conversation on Monday’s show began with Chris telling the host: "You're a strapping great young man, why are you so worried about this virus? I can't believe it.

"Because if I get it, I'll pass it on to other people," Pat explained and she replied: “Well, that's too bad isn't it."

Shocked, Pat asked: “What do you mean, it's too bad?”

Radio host Pat Sissons. (Photo: BBC).

"I don't care whether we have a lockdown or not, I hope we don't, because regardless of that, if you're going to get it, you'll get it anyway,” the caller remarked but Chris hit back: “That's absolute nonsense, Chris.”

She replied: "No it isn't, no it isn't. And people have been cooped up indoors all winter, and we've had the most glorious weekend weather for ages. And you want to stop people getting out?”

Pat then asked her: “Where were you at the weekend?”

She explained: “I went shopping on Saturday to Asda then I went and had a walk along the front and sat on the beach for a while because it was so beautiful. Unfortunately my husband couldn’t come with me because he’s recovering from a stroke.

“Yesterday we went to the cemetery to put flowers on our mothers graves and we called in to see a friend.“

Pat asked: “You called in to see a friend?”

“Yes? And she didn’t mind at all!” Chris remarked.

“How old are is your friend?” Pat enquired and the caller revealed: “She’s 78.”

Shocked at what he had just heard, Pat exclaimed: “You are irresponsible.”

“No I’m not, I’m not,” Chris defended but Pat added: “You are irresponsible going to see your friend who -“

Cutting him off, Chris replied: “You are causing panic!”

“I’m not causing panic, this is the government’s advice which you are flouting,” Pat claimed but Chris snapped: “You are! No the government are stupid, I mean Boris Johnson is an idiot so I won’t even go down there…”

“I sincerely hope that you are wrong, always nice to talk to you, but I sincerely hope you are wrong,” Pat said.

“If you went round all those places, in the shops where we know people are not staying apart and then you went to see your 78-year-old friend, you are irresponsible,” the radio host stated.

“You are a frightened man and I can understand why!” Chris concluded and Pat explained: “"Because I don't want to pass this on, I don't want to get it and I don't want to pass it on."

“Don't be silly, you'd survive it, what are you worried about?" the caller responded.

“But the person I pass it to might not. Your 78-year-old friend might not,” Pat said but Chris was adamant: “If we get it, we don't actually care. We've had our lives so stuff it, you know?"

“So you're happy to die for a day at the beach?" Pat asked and Chris confirmed: “Yes!”

Pat then hung up and told listeners: “Sorry but I can't deal with any more of that.”