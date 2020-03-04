Two new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Derbyshire as UK total rises to 85

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Derbyshire, bringing the total in the county to three and 85 across the whole UK.

Public Health England has confirmed two further cases of coronavirus in Derbyshire.

Coronavirus has caused global panic. (Photo: Getty Images).

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the county is now 3, following a case in Buxton last week.

The two new patients were infected in Italy.

The other case that was confirmed last week is said to have been picked up in Tenerife.

Public Health England is contacting the people who they believe have had close contact with the patients who have contracted the virus.

Dr Fu-Meng Khaw, Centre Director, Public Health England East Midlands, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with two of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are residents of Derbyshire and became infected whilst in Italy.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case/s. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Dean Wallace, Director of Public Health for Derbyshire County Council, said:

“I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Derbyshire are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital.”

The increase of 32 cases since yesterday is the UK’s biggest single daily increase.