This is when McDonald’s will close all its UK restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

McDonald’s has shut down all of its restaurants in the UK temporarily, following government advice for all restaurants, pubs, clubs and gyms to close, to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The fast-food giant announced on March 17 it would close its seated areas, serving food only at drive-thrus.

McDonald's

However, the business confirmed it will fully close its more than 1,300 outlets across the UK by 7pm tonight (March 23).

In an official statement posted to the company's UK and Ireland Twitter account, the restaurant said it would re-open when it is safe.

The full statement read: "We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald's restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March at the latest.

"This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers.

"We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days."

"Thank you to out brilliant employees for the hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

"We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to open."

McDonald’s decision complies with current government advice to for all pubs, restaurants, cafes and leisure centres to close.

Costa, Nandos, Waterstones, New Look, H&M, River Island, and The Body Shop have all closed their doors in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.