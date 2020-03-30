"This is the time for online fun:" Warning issued to South Yorkshire swingers during lockdown

Swingers and doggers in South Yorkshire have been told not to meet up for sex during the coronavirus outbreak.

An official announcement was issued to members of Fab Swingers, a swinging site used by couples looking to meet up for sex, stating that no meetings should take place during the UK’s lock down.

Swingers have been told not to meet up for sex during the coronavirus lockdown.

The admins of the site, which has more than 200,000 daily users, warned swingers to take up virtual activities, in order to “have fun without impacting the vulnerable and our NHS”.

In a message posted to their Twitter page, Fab Swingers said: “This is the time for virtual dates, online fun and not meets in person.

“We’ve removed the physical ‘meet’ functions and forums from Fab in solidarity with everyone who is helping to social distance’.

“This helps protect the most vulnerable and in turn, our NHS.”

The admins encouraged members to carry on their usual activities over FaceTime, Skype or Google Hangouts, as opposed to in-person sex parties or visiting local dogging sites.

Last week, Professor Paul Hunter advised people with “bohemian” sex lives to give it up and stay at home.

He also said that sex in couples should be avoided for seven days if one partner shows symptoms – a cough or fever – and lives separately from their other half, he said.

And even couples who live together should abstain if one of them is in the higher-risk groups – aged 70 or older, has an underlying illness or is pregnant – and one of the two people has possible Covid-19 symptoms, the professor added.