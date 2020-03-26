The brilliant reason you will hear the sound of clapping at 8pm across the UK

The sound of clapping will ring out across the UK tonight as the nation says thank you to NHS workers for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

The round of applause will ring out at 8pm as a sign of appreciation for NHS workers.

Members of the public are to show their support for the NHS by clapping in unison tonight at 8pm (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Known as the ‘Clap for our Carers’ campaign, it is aimed at recognising the efforts of doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and other NHS workers on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

Figures published by Public Health England last night revealed a rise of 44 cases in the last 24 hours – a 34 per cent increase.

Four people have died in the city so far.

There are 15 cases in Doncaster, 19 in Barnsley and 20 in Rotherham.

As of 9am yesterday, a total of 97,019 people had been tested and 9,529 were confirmed positive.

The death toll yesterday in the UK stood at 463.