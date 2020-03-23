Subway becomes latest chain to close after McDonald’s, Nando’s and Costa shut

Subway is the latest restaurant chain to announce its closure, in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a message statement, the sandwich chain said it was taking the decision to try and keep people healthier for longer.

It is the latest High Street chain to close today after the government ordered the closure of pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Other chains that have announced their closure include McDonalds, Nando's and Costa Coffee.

In a statement to customers, Subway bosses said: "We want to do everything in our power to protect our loyal guests, dedicated franchise owners and amazing sandwich artists.”

"So, for that reason, we have authorised all our franchise owners to close their stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 5pm today (23rd March 2020), until further notice.

Subway

"We believe this is the best things to help support social distancing and keep everyone as healthy as possible for as long as possible.