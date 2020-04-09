Salvation Army launches 'operation food parcel'

The Salvation Army has launched an urgent appeal to supermarkets, wholesalers, philanthropists and the corporate sector to help their biggest ever food donation drive.

The church and charity is seeking bulk donations of non-perishable food to feed those hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

While food banks across the UK received a very welcome boost from Morrisons’ recent pledge to provide £10 million in food, The Salvation Army is warning that this will not be enough to help the many thousands hit hardest by the impact of the pandemic and who are falling in between government support schemes.

Commissioner Anthony Cotterill, the Salvation Army’s leader in the UK and Ireland, said: “Our food banks are braced for a double impact.

“Firstly, thousands are suddenly out of work and many will be visiting a food bank for the first time.

“Secondly, the lockdown, while essential to protect lives, is putting new pressures on families who will be making universal credit claims and waiting five weeks for a first payment.”

Under lockdown rules, the public should not be bringing donations to Salvation Army food banks and centres directly and so the church and charity is appealing to the corporate sector to step in.

Bulk food supplies would be managed centrally and distributed via the Salvation Army’s nationwide network directly to their local communities.

Food items urgently needed are pasta, pasta sauces, tinned fruit, soup tinned meat, tinned tuna and UHT milk.

If you are a decision-maker in the supermarket or wholesale industry and are able to help please contact procurement@salvationarmy.org.uk.

And if you or your company are in a position to give financial support to enable the church and charity to purchase supplies of food please contact major.gifts@salvationarmy.org.uk.