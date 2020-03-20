Record number of smokers being hospitalised in Nottinghamshire

A record number of people went to hospital as a result of smoking last year, according to new figures.

Data from Public Health England shows there were 8,939 admissions to hospital attributable to smoking in Nottinghamshire in 2018-19 – a 16 per cent rise on the year before.

This was the highest number since records began in 2009-10, when there were just 7,697 admissions

Over the 11-year period, 72,000 people were hospitalised.

The figures only include admissions for diseases that are wholly or partially attributed to smoking for people over-35.

They suggest that 1.7 per cent of over-35s in Nottinghamshire were admitted to hospital because of smoking last year.

Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, has previously warned that smokers are also at greater risk from coronavirus.

Speaking to MPs earlier this month, Prof Whitty said smokers shouldn’t behave any differently to others in terms of self-isolation for coronavirus, but this was a very good moment to quit.

He added: “For most respiratory infections, you worry about people who smoke a bit more as their immune system is less good.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Robust government action has brought smoking rates down to record low levels and our ambition is to become a smoke-free society by 2030.

“This year we have made £3 billion available to support local authorities, including stop-smoking services.”