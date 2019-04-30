Record number of Lincolnshire frontline hospital staff vaccinated against flu

More of Lincolnshire’s frontline hospital staff chose to have their flu vaccines last winter than ever before, helping to keep patients safe throughout winter.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) vaccinated 88 per cent of its eligible staff against flu this year.

Flu vaccination

Meaning it was ranked as the sixth best performing NHS Trust nationally and second for the amount of overall staff receiving their injections.

At ULHT, a total of 4,951 out of 5,641 eligible frontline staff received their jabs from dedicated vaccinators – the best ever flu vaccination uptake performance by the Trust.

Kevin Shaw, lead nurse for infection prevention and control at ULHT, said that staff having their flu jabs definitely helped the Trust get through another tough winter season.

He said: “Between November 2018 and March 2019 we saw 335 positive flu cases admitted to our hospitals, which was significantly more than the previous year.

“The vast majority of these patients were suffering from the same strain of flu which was covered by the vaccine given to our frontline healthcare workers, which means them having their jabs greatly reduced the risk of further transmission.

“It was a fantastic effort by all involved.”

Michelle Rhodes, director of nursing at ULHT, said: “This is a marvellous result.”