Public praised for huge response to food banks appeal

Kind-hearted communities have donated more than 30,000 items to an urgent food bank appeal in less than two weeks to help those impacted by coronavirus in Nottinghamshire.

Central England Co-op launched the campaign after its food bank partners revealed they had seen donations drop and demand risk.

However, despite the amazing community response to the appeal, food banks have pleaded with people to continue to donate vital items as supplies continue to remain low and demand continues to rise by the day.

On average, food banks are seeing a 50 per cent fall in donations coupled with a 100 per cent rise in requests for food parcels with new enquiries coming from people who are self isolating, self employed and families who have children that would normally be getting free school meals.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Central England Co-op, said: “Our communities continue to do us proud and support this vital food bank appeal.

“Our food bank partners are working around the clock to react to a rise in demand and we can all support in our own little way by donating an item or two so they can carry on their great work during these uncertain times.”

Items needed for the food bank appeal include cereal, tinned food and fruit, tea bags, dried pasta, rice, long life milk, sugar, biscuits, fruit juice and squash, pasta sauce and instant coffee.

Donations will be collected up from Central England Co-op stores and used to create food parcels, which contain around 11 items and will provide at least three days’ worth of meals for those in need.

Some food banks have moved to delivering parcels, so this puts a new pressure on making sure volunteers are safe while parcels are created for the right people in good time.

Having bulk supplies in the pipeline is the best solution for all food banks, but even the smallest donation from customers makes a difference.

And now that churches have been forced to close due to the lockdown, some Co-op stores remain one of the few collection points left for food bank donations.

People can keep up to date with how Central England Co-op is responding to coronavirus here.

