Prime Minister Boris Johnson spends first night in hospital as he battles coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent his first night in hospital after he was admitted for further tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

He will stay for "as long as needed" in the London NHS hospital where he was taken as a "precautionary step" on the advice of his doctor.

Boris Johnson has spent the night in hospital (Photo: Getty).

The news shortly after the Queen delivered a message of hope to the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying "we will overcome it" although we "may have more still to endure".

Unlike health secretary Matt Hancock, who revealed he had Covid-19 on the same day as the prime minister, Mr Johnson, 55, has not recovered within the first week.

NHS advice states that if symptoms have not gone by the end of a week, or they get worse, people should seek medical help.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a Number 10 spokeswoman said yesterday.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Speaking to the BBC, housing, communities and local government secretary, Robert Jenrick, insisted that Mr Johnson will continue to lead the government while in hospital.

US President Donald Trump started Sunday night's White House press briefing by saying Mr Johnson was "a great friend of mine" and adding: "I'm sure he is going to be fine, he's a strong man, a strong person."

According to the latest figures, 4,934 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

In a rare televised address to the nation, the Queen thanked frontline NHS staff, care workers and others for "selflessly" carrying out their essential roles which had brought "us closer to a return to more normal times".

She thanked others for staying at home, separated from friends and family, and echoed the words of Forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynne's Second World War anthem, when she said "we will meet again".