People using their caravans and holiday homes across the Easter period should be reported to the police for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.

It comes as many holiday resorts, caravan parks and camping sites urged people not to travel to the coast or countryside to use their second homes across the Easter weekend.

People have been urged to report holiday home users to the police.

People in Cornwall have blocked roads and motorhomes and caravans have been stopped as second home owners continue to flock to rural areas during the lockdown.

Hundreds of people turning up at their second homes have already been reported to police and councils.

In one Cornish village locals have highlighted some 650 cases of people ignoring the government's lockdown orders.

Officers in Cumbria are sending people in camper vans home while locals in St Ives, Cornwall, have blocked roads.

Police have also created online forms for people to report potential breaches of the lockdown, imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Roadblocks have been set up on key routes – including to the East Coast where it is thought warm Easter weekend weather may draw people to coastal resorts like Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Cleethorpes.

Devon and Cornwall Police are threatening to fine holidaymakers and second home owners while a Cumbria Police spokesman said: 'The Lake District is closed. Please do not travel to the lakes.'

North Wales Police added: 'If you are planning an Easter getaway, please note North Wales is closed to visitors.'

In North Yorkshire, police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said: 'If people don't stick with the instructions then the Government may well have to consider additional measures.”