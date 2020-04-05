People urged to join 'clap for kids' round of applause across Britain this afternoon

People across Britain are being urged to stand on their doorsteps and clap for children this afternoon to show support for youngsters caught up in the coronavirus crisis.

The event, Clap For Kids, is due to take place nationwide from 3pm this afternoon.

A campaign organiser said: “Our little heroes have stayed indoors without really understanding why they can’t go out and see their family and friends.

"At the blink of an eye, their lives have been turned upside down and they are expected to follow rules they have never known and live a life they could never have imagined.

“To show how proud we are of them all, let’s get everyone clapping for our little heroes.”

The event echoes a weekly round of applause for NHS and other key workers every Thursday at 8pm which started life on Facebook as a way to show support for staff during the coronavirus crisis.