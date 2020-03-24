Notts Police plea to public to not call force about coronavirus restrictions

Nottinghamshire Police have made a plea to the public to stop calling the force control room about coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesperson for the force said the number of calls, mainly to the non-emergency 101 number, rose yesterday and today.

Most of the calls were asking about the new direction from the government around the significant social restrictions due to coronavirus.

The spokesperson added: “We would urge you to not call our control room for this as this is stopping us being able to deal with emergency 999 calls, which is putting the public in danger.

“But let us be clear – we are dealing with a national emergency.

“We would ask that you now comply with the advice being given which is to stay indoors, and to keep away from each other and we strongly advice that you adhere to this at all times.

“The only way to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus in our communities is to follow the advice and we would urge you to do this now.

“The advice from The Government is very clear – if we don’t all take responsibility to do this now then you are putting yourself and others in danger and this in turn will be putting unbearable pressure on the NHS in coming weeks.”

Superintendent Paul Burrows, from Nottinghamshire Police’s contact management department, said: “Please don’t call us unless it is a policing matter and only call 999 in genuine emergencies.

“Please do not call 101 asking us for advice on what The Prime Minister has said regarding the significant social restrictions due to coronavirus as this is not a policing matter at this time.

“By not calling 999 when it’s anything less than an emergency, you can help to ensure Nottinghamshire Police’s team of emergency call handlers can be on-hand for when people really do need them.

“Please think before dialling and only call 999 when life is in danger, someone is seriously injured, someone is using or threatening to use violence, a crime is in progress, there is serious damage being caused to property or whenever else an immediate police response is required.”