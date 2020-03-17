North Nottinghamshire school closes after parent contracts coronavirus

The Holgate Academy in Hucknall has sent pupils home on Tuesday (March 17), after a parent reported they contracted coronavirus.

The school, on Hillcrest Drive, announce the immediate closure of the school in a statement.

The Holgate Academy

The statement read: “A parent of a student within The Holgate Academy has had confirmation that they have contracted COVID-19. As a result we will be closing the academy from 12pm today.

“This closure will be up to and including the 3 April and will continue throughout the Easter break.

“We will continue to review the situation, but our current expectation is that we will re-open on Monday April 20.

“We have made this decision in the interests of the health and wellbeing of all students and staff, following advice from Public Health England.”

According to Public Health England, as of 2pm yesterday there were 14 confirmed cases in Nottinghamshire.

They are expected to update the number of cases today.