Motor dealer Evans Halshaw – which has a number of car showrooms in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire is to close all its premises across the UK tonight as part of the coronavirus lockdown.

Company CEO Bill Berman said: “Evans Halshaw showrooms will be temporarily closed at the end of business 24 March until 13 April or until the Government lifts their restrictions.

“The primary focus has been and will remain, the safety and wellbeing of our associates, customers and partners in the communities we serve throughout the United Kingdom. If you have a newly purchased vehicle ready for delivery or if your vehicle is with us for aftersales work one of our associates will be in contact with you.

“To provide vital services to first responder vehicles and cars belonging to selected key workers, we will continue to operate servicing and repairs at some of our dealerships.

“If you are a key worker and we have your vehicle with us for service or repair, we will contact you as a priority to arrange the safe return of your car or a loan car where we have one available. If you have any specific queries please contact your service advisor directly.

“We will be contacting all other customers due to visit one of our locations for sales or service to discuss rescheduling your appointment for 13 April, or you can contact your service centre directly.”

“Thank you for your continued support of Evans Halshaw at this time. Please stay safe, stay at home and we hope to welcome you back in the near future.”