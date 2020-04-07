Michael Gove self isolating after family member displays coronavirus symptoms

Government minister Michael Gove has become the latest Westminster figure to be hit by the coronavirus crisis after he revealed he was self isolating after a family member displayed symptoms.

The Cabinet Office minister is not showing Covid-19 symptoms himself and is continuing to work from home as normal, a source close to him said.

Government minister Michael Gove. (Photo: Getty Images).

He becomes the latest minister to be caught up in the crisis which has seen Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalised and health secretary Matt Hancock and the Government’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty self-isolating after showing symptoms.

Both have recovered while the PM is in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital after his symptoms worsened.

Mr Gove, The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, is isolating at home after a member of his family began showing "mild" coronavirus symptoms on Sunday.

First Secretary of State Dominic Raab is now "deputising" for the Prime Minister - but unlike the US there is no formal transfer of power, and the PM can only be appointed by the Queen.

Mr Gove tweeted: "Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday.

"I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal. #StayHomeSaveLives."

Mr Gove conducted a round of interviews on key broadcast channels from his home this morning, hours before it was revealed he is in isolation.